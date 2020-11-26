Biden a great friend of Greece, says Dukakis

The 1988 Democratic US presidential nominee Michael Dukakis said in an interview on Thursday on Skai TV that President-elect Joe Biden is “a great friend of Greece and has always been.”

The Greek American said it was clear that the US will improve its ties with Europe and NATO.



“And I hope that means a renewed interest in our relationship with Greece. I think it will,” he said, reiterating that Biden has “always been close to Greece.”



Dukakis ran for president on the Democratic ticket in 1988 and lost to George H.W. Bush.