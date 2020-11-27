Athens 50th in 66 entries in Expat City Ranking

Athens ranks very low in the Expat City Ranking 2020, published on Thursday by InterNations, the world’s largest expat community with around 4 million members.



Out of 66 cities in the Expat City Ranking 2020, Athens ranks 50th.



It ranks best in the Local Cost of Living Index (20th) and worst in the Urban Work Life Index (64th).



In Athens, 60% of expats rate the local career options negatively (vs 34% globally), and more than half (55%) are not satisfied with the state of the local economy (vs 18% globally).



A 58-year-old British expat says that the “job opportunities are not as good as in other countries, especially for my age group.”