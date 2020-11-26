We'll reopen schools when experts say so, Mitsotakis tells students

Schools will open again when experts advise in favor, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told elementary school students Thursday.

Mitsotakis and Education Minister Niki Kerameus joined a 6th grade remote history lesson with students from the city of Chania, in Crete, where his family comes from. The students asked him questions about the re-opening of schools, other countries' policies on the same subject, the timing of the anti-coronavirus vaccination and whether people will have to be vaccinated every year.

One student suggested to Mitsotakis that Greek schools join schools from other countries each week so that students share their experiences from the pandemic as well as discuss other topics.