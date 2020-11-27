The Education Ministry’s plan to introduce legislation for tightening security at public universities in early 2021 may hit a snag if it fails to secure the support of the committee appointed by the Council of Rectors.

Comprising representatives of the country’s five biggest universities, the committee is reportedly seeking to maintain a more “politically neutral” stance, according to sources, and is of the position that each university should adopt its own security measures rather than submitting to a centrally designed plan. Matters of jurisdiction seem to be the main sticking point, especially with regard to government proposals for a campus police force, security cameras and security checks involving ID cards and campus passes.

Moreover, while the committee appears to agree with the government that disciplinary rules need to be stricter, they also believe the new framework should be designed by university authorities.