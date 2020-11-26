ATHEX: Stock index at 8-month high

The Greek stock market appears determined to stretch its November momentum through to the end of the month, as it enjoyed significant gains on Thursday that took its benchmark to a new eight-month high.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 726.92 points, adding 3.08% to Wednesday’s 705.21 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 3.34% to close at 1,725.52 points.

The banks index jumped 5.47%, as Piraeus earned 7.65%, Alpha soared 7.14% after the publication of its third-quarter financial results, National grew 5.11% and Eurobank rose 3.83%.

Motor Oil augmented 6.43%, Fourlis Holdings collected 5.71%, Ellaktor advanced 5.44%, OPAP improved 5.30%, GEK Terna grabbed 4.44%, Terna Energy fetched 4.14% and Public Power Corporation gained 4%.

In total 70 stocks posted gains, 26 sustained losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 81.6 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €61.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 2.26% to 51.20 points.