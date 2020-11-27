Drama hospital strains under influx of Covid-19 patients

The Drama General Hospital in northern Greece has reached capacity due to an influx of coronavirus patients, experts warned Friday,



Speaking on Skai TV, Ioannis Papadopoulos, who represents health care workers and employees at the hospital, said that only four beds are currently free at the hospital’s coronavirus ward, out of a total of 140.



Meanwhile, all 12 of the hospital’s Covid ICUs are occupied, he said.



Three coronavirus patients from Drama were Thursday airlifted to Athens.



Meanwhile, rail service operator Trainose said it has prepared plans for the transfer of coronavirus patients from the northern port city of Thessaloniki to Athens, if necessary.



Each railwagon can be suited to carry between 30-40 patients, once the seats have been removed, the company said.



It said the plan can be activated upon the request of the Health Ministry.