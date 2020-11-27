Remote working extended until Dec. 31
A joint ministerial decision allowing private sector employers to work from home, a measure that was implemented in the past few months by many businesses as a way to curb coronavirus infections, has been extended until December 31.
According to the decision, which was posted Friday on the Diavgeia website, businesses, with some exceptions, were ordered to allow 50 percent of their employees to work from home.
Fines were set at 3,000 euros.