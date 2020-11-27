Turkey’s research vessel Oruc Reis reached even up to 7 nautical miles off Greece’s island of Kastellorizo late Thursday, before gradually moving outside the Greek continental shelf, Kathimerini understands.



Analysts expect that the Turkish ship will mostly sail outside the contours of Greece’s continental shelf, and at a greater distance from Kastellorizo, until Sunday, when Turkey’s navigational telex (Navtex) is set to expire.



On Sunday, the Oruc Reis is scheduled to return to the port of Antalya for routine maintenance after operating in the sea area between Rhodes and Kastellorizo for a period of about one-and-a-half months.