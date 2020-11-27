Intubations at 607, 101 new Covid-19 deaths

[Reuters]

The number of new SARS-CoV-2 infections reported on Friday remained almost unchanged from Thursday with 2,013 new cases announced, against 2,018 a day before, according to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic was 101,287.

Fourteen of the new infections were imported cases, detected at the country’s entry points.

EODY also reported that the number of intensive care patients who are intubated has grown to 607, while 538 have left ICU.

The death toll rose to a total of 2,102 with 101 new fatalities.

Health authorities have conducted a total of 2,332,931 tests since January 2020 and 196,577 rapid antigen tests.