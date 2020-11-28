In this July 23, 2018 image from a video provided by Elia Kallia, people escaping the wildfire wade into the waters of the ‘Silver Coast’ beach in Mati, eastern Attica. [AP]

A woman who lost her husband and both her children in the 2018 fire at Mati, east Attica, accuses fire service officials of a coverup and is demanding that they face criminal charges.

In a brief to magistrate Vassilis Kapernaros – who has been tasked with investigating the fire service’s and other agencies’ response to the wildfire that killed 102 people – Varvara Fytrou’s counsel on Friday claimed, among other allegations, that the fire service officials in question falsified the incident log in the aftermath of the deadly blaze to cover up their failure to dispatch adequate aerial support to the firefighting effort.

The brief also points to what it claims were efforts to block investigators’ access to the surveillance camera footage of the fire service’s aerial unit to ascertain the movements of its aircraft, as well as to the call logs from that day at the Civil Protection Operations Center.