It impossible for us to harbor any more illusions about the intentions of Turkey and its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Even if Ankara were to express a desire to sit down for talks with Greece, it has lost all credibility, having used the calls for dialogue as nothing more than a tactic in the service of its plans time and again.

Greece cannot allow itself to fall victim to such deceptive maneuvers again, which is why it must secure a very clear and binding framework for the talks before risking sitting down at the table without any prior commitments.

Athens must feel confident that Ankara will desist from unilateral initiatives for a significant period of time and will not insist on an unreasonable agenda.