ATHEX: Index rises for the fourth week in a row

The Greek bourse benchmark climbed on Friday to highs unseen in almost nine months – i.e. throughout the time of the pandemic in Greece – boosted by aspirations for a strong recovery next year when the vaccines arrive. This was the fourth consecutive week of gains for the local market, which has recovered a large share of the losses incurred over the year.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 736.60 points, the highest closing since March 4, adding 1.33% to Thursday’s 726.92 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 5.31%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.64% to close at 1,753.75 points and the banks index augmented 2.73%.

Most blue chips enjoyed a rise, with OPAP earning 6.75%, Public Power Corporation jumping 5.31%, Aegean flying 5.25% higher, Ellaktor fetching 4.52%, National collecting 4.11% and Eurobank growing 3.79%, while Motor Oil fell 4%.

In total 69 stocks reported gains, 30 had losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 91.1 million euros, up from Thursday’s €81.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.88% to 52.16 points.