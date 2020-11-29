There is no such thing as a sanctified or acceptable public gathering at this point of the pandemic. There can be no distinction made between gatherings driven by progressive or conservative mind-sets.

The only thing that counts right now is whether an individual or group are safeguarding public health or putting it at risk. Whether they respect the enormous sacrifices being made every single day by our doctors and nurses. Whether they respect that huge part of society struggling under the impact of the lockdown on their livelihoods, finances and mental health, a lockdown that has already dragged on longer than planned.

Regardless of ideology or dogma, every mass gathering is something worse than illegal: It is antisocial and voluntarily obtuse.