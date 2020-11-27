Doctor MPs returning to duty will work like regular staff, says minister

[Intime News]

Greek lawmakers who wish to offer their services as doctors in fighting the coronavirus pandemic will have to sign a contract with the the country's national health service, work a full-time schedule and face the same liabilities as other medical staff, Deputy Health Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis said on Friday during a regular press briefing about developments with the virus.

Kontozamanis said the Health Ministry sent a letter to MPs who have expressed a wish to return to the medical field temporarily, describing the process and what it entails.

He said they should notify Parliament about abstaining from their duties, if they have not already done so.

A total of 21 deputies from most parties have declared their intention to help support the national healthcare system.