From food delivery companies to air carriers, a wide range of firms participated in this year’s Black Friday promotional event, which was unlike any other to date as orders, bookings etc were almost exclusively made online.



The fact that most physical stores were shut due to the lockdown resulted in the multiplication of online sales, with big companies expecting their electronic sales this year to three times higher than on Black Friday 2019.



However, the end result is expected to be significant below last year’s total turnover due to the closure of brick-and-mortar stores, where consumers tend to behave more spontaneously and make more purchases.