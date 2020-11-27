BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

A Black Friday like no other

DIMITRA MANIFAVA

TAGS: Retail

From food delivery companies to air carriers, a wide range of firms participated in this year’s Black Friday promotional event, which was unlike any other to date as orders, bookings etc were almost exclusively made online.

The fact that most physical stores were shut due to the lockdown resulted in the multiplication of online sales, with big companies expecting their electronic sales this year to three times higher than on Black Friday 2019.

However, the end result is expected to be significant below last year’s total turnover due to the closure of brick-and-mortar stores, where consumers tend to behave more spontaneously and make more purchases.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.