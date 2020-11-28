Greece calls on Germany to ‘set example’ by imposing arms embargo to Turkey

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias called on Germany to “set a clear example” in the European Union and halt its scheduled sale of weapons to Turkey amid increased tensions in the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean over energy resources and territorial claims.

“I really fail to understand Germany’s reluctance to use the enormous power of its economy to set a clear example to countries that they must obey international law,” Dendias was quoted as saying in an interview with Politico published on Saturday.

Athens has specifically asked Berlin to stop the delivery of six Type 214 submarines ordered by Turkey, saying that the vessels would upset the balance of power in the Eastern Mediterranean.