Creative industry open days on Tuesday and on Wednesday
Online
The Innovathens Business Accelerator is holding two SMATH Open Days on Tuesday and on Wednesday addressing creative professionals, corporations and startups as well as anyone involved in or wishing to enter the sectors of creative and cultural industries.
To find out more, visit athens-technopolis.gr.