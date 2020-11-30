In a Kathimerini interview a month after becoming the leader of the Turkish-Cypriot community, Ersin Tatar reiterated his opposition to a bizonal, bicommunal solution for Cyprus, insisting on a two-state model and calling for “a border adjustment” between the two sides.

The bizonal federation basis for a deal was agreed in 1977 between Cyprus’ internationally recognized government and the Turkish-Cypriot community after the Turkish invasion and occupation of northern Cyprus in 1974.

He said talks for the federation that started in 1977 “completely collapsed” at Crans-Montana in July 2017 “due to the attitude of the Greek-Cypriot side.”

Referring to the recent partial opening of the ghost town of Varosha, which was abandoned during the invasion, he said its Greek-Cypriot original residents should lodge appeals to the Immovable Property Commission set up by the Turkish Cypriots.