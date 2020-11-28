Government hopes to reopen retail stores 'sometime' before Christmas

The Greek government hopes to reopen retail stores "sometime before the holidays," government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Saturday, adding that the decision will depend on the epidemiological data.

In an interview to broadcaster Skai TV, Petsas said that the plan is to first open places without high coronavirus infection rates, such as schools, adding that it is unlikely to allow travel between different regions.

Greece's second lockdown went into effect on November 7 and its deadline was extended from November 30 to December 7, as the second wave of the pandemic led to a high number of intubations and deaths.