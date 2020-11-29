1,193 new coronavirus cases; 98 deaths

INTIME

Greek authorities announced 1,193 new coronavirus cases Sunday, a significantly lower daily figure than recently.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is 104,227.

For the first time in several weeks, the Athens region had the most cases (247), ahead of Thessaloniki (235) and the former prefecture of Pieria, just south of Thessaloniki (88).

There were also 98 deaths over the past day, pushing the total number of fatalities to 2,321.

Despite the drop, the public health system remains close to capacity, as far as the number of specialized intensive care units go. There are 603 patients on ventilators, authorities announced.

In Thessaloniki, patients are now being transferred to a private clinic requisitioned for the purpose. The first transfers took place Sunday.

[AP/Kathimerini]