AIA seeks temporary reduction or waiver of annual fee to state

Athens International Airport is seeking compensation from the Greek state for the losses it has suffered due to the lockdowns and other restrictions against the coronavirus, following the state support announced for Aegean Airlines and Fraport Greece.



In AIA’s case, the government will likely follow the model used for Fraport, the operator of Greece’s 14 biggest regional airports, so that the annual fee of 22.9 million euros that AIA pays to the state for operating the country’s main airport will be reduced or even waived for a specific period of time, in line with the concession contract’s provisions, sources say.