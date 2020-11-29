Two Andreas Bouchalakis goals saw Olympiakos beat Aris at Thessaloniki on Saturday to go alone on top of the Super League.

The Reds have a near-perfect record of 22 points from eight games, after defeating Aris 2-1 away thanks to goals by Bouchalakis at either side of half-time. Facundo Bertoglio pulled one back for the hosts that have now dropped to fourth, with 19 points.

PAOK is second, one point off the pace but having played nine games, courtesy of its 2-0 win at winless Lamia on Sunday. Christos Tzolis and Andre Vieirinha were on target for the Thessaloniki giant.

AEK had to work hard at Tripoli to beat host Adteras 2-1 on Sunday, goals coming from Marko Livaja and Karim Ansarifard. Jeronimo Barrales had equalized for Asteras. AEK is on 19 points from eight games.

Panathinaikos scored only its third win in 10 games, a 2-1 result over visiting Panetolikos on Sunday, to rise to eighth. Federico Macheda and an own goal by Giorgos Liavas gave the Greens all three points, that a late Javier Mendoza penalty strike did not affect.

In other weekend games, OFI downed PAS Giannina 2-1, with match-winner Juan Angel Neira dedicating the goal to the memory of his compatriot Diego Maradona, and Larissa shared a goalless draw with Atromitos.

On Monday Apollon Smyrnis hosts Volos.