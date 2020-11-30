American School short film on Corinth excavations wins award

A short film by the American School of Classical Studies at Athens on its excavations at Corinth walked away from Spain’s 20th International Archaeological Film Festival of the Bidasoa with Orona Foundation Award for best educational entry, the ASCSA has announced.

Directed by Nikos Dayandas, “Twelve Decades of Discovery” chronicles the ASCSA’s long history of excavations at ancient Corinth, which began in 1896. Featured in the short film are distinguished School scholars, including Charles K. Williams II, director emeritus of the Corinth excavations; Jenifer Neils, director of the American School and Christopher Pfaff, director of the Corinth excavations.

“Ancient Corinth is a place of continuous inspiration. Its unending layers of history are reflected on the surface of the stones as well as on the faces of the people who have passed and continue to pass through there. I hope we did it some justice; it deserves this honor and much more,” the director said in a press release.

The film is one of 10 created by the School on its work with Dayandas, with two more under way.

“Together with Nikos and his team, we have been telling the fascinating stories of the School’s 139-year history. By capturing the remarkable people and work at the heart of the American School, these short films create historical records that can engage future generations of students and scholars. What makes it even more exciting is that we are just scratching the surface and look forward to sharing many more of them with the world,” said ASCSA Executive Director George Orfanakos.

To watch the School’s collection of short films, visit ascsa.edu.gr/about/school-videos.