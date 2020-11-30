Greek-American Jen Psaki named new White House press secretary

Greek-American political advisor and communications expert Jen Psaki has been named press secretary in US President-elect Joe Biden’s new all-female White House communications team.

Psaki was the White House communications director under president Barack Obama from 2015 to 2017 and had previously been spokesperson for the US Department of State, among other roles.

“Honored to work again for @JoeBiden, a man I worked on behalf of during the Obama-Biden Admin as he helped lead economic recovery, rebuilt our relationships with partners (turns out good practice) and injected empathy and humanity into nearly every meeting I sat in,” Psaki said in a post on Twitter.

“Communicating directly and truthfully to the American people is one of the most important duties of a President, and this team will be entrusted with the tremendous responsibility of connecting the American people to the White House,” Biden said in a statement on the naming of the first-ever all-female communications team in US history.