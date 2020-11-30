Ministry announces first Greek-made rapid coronavirus test

[InTime News]

The Development Ministry on Monday announced Greece’s first locally produced rapid antigen test for the novel coronavirus, hailing its development as a “major success.”

A part of a 2.9-million-euro research program funded by the ministry, the test is the result of cooperation between six research centers and four universities.

Its patent from the Industrial Property Organization is pending, while the search for the company that will produce the testing kit is also under way, the ministry said.

The program, it said, “puts Greece at the forefront of developments in the study of the virus and the production of knowledge for dealing with this health crisis.”

It added that the rapid antigen test will improve the ability of Greek health authorities to carry out testing for the novel coronavirus on a mass scale.