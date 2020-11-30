‘We should be talking data, not dates’ for easing restrictions, says PM

[Dimitris Papamitsos/Prime Minister's Office/InTime News]

The ongoing discussion about when and how lockdown measures may be eased ahead of the Christmas holidays should be about “data, not dates,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told an online cabinet meeting on Monday.

Addressing his ministers, the premier appeared guardedly optimistic about the course of the pandemic, describing the situation as “marginally better” thanks to dropping transmission numbers, but warned that more “tough days” lie ahead.

He indicated that an extension to the current lockdown is likely, saying that the aim to ensure that as many Greeks as possible stay healthy until a vaccination against the novel coronavirus is available.

“This will depend on having as few losses as possible until then and this, in turn, depends on us showing as much consistency as possible right now,” the prime minister said.

He said that any decisions on easing restrictions need to be “made cautiously” and “bearing in mind the recommendations of experts.” “The road may seem longer, but it will certainly be safer,” Mitsotakis said.