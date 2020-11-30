President congratulates Marialena Tsirli for her election as ECHR's Registrar

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou welcomed on Monday the unanimous election of Marialena Tsirli as first woman to become Registrar of the European Court of Human Rights.

"Her unanimous election by the court's plenary honors Greek women and our country. Another glass ceiling has broken," she wrote on her official twitter account.

Tsirli's five-year term will start on 1 December. She will succeed Roderick Liddell, who has been Registrar of the Court since 1 December 2015.

Tsirli was born in Thessaloniki in 1967 and graduated from the Law School of the University of Athens and holds a master’s degree and a doctorate from the Law School of the University of Strasbourg.