Grenade found in Volos garbage truck

A hand grenade was found in a garbage collection vehicle in the city center of Volos, central Greece on Monday.

Police cordoned off the area for security reasons until the grenade was collected by a bomb disposal unit.

The truck stopped at the intersection of Alexandras and Ikonomaki streets after workers discovered the grenade, which was apparently collected from a street dumpster during an earlier garbage collection round.

