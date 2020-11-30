Grenade found in Volos garbage truck
Online
A hand grenade was found in a garbage collection vehicle in the city center of Volos, central Greece on Monday.
A hand grenade was found in a garbage collection vehicle in the city center of Volos, central Greece on Monday.
Police cordoned off the area for security reasons until the grenade was collected by a bomb disposal unit.
The truck stopped at the intersection of Alexandras and Ikonomaki streets after workers discovered the grenade, which was apparently collected from a street dumpster during an earlier garbage collection round.