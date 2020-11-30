Police find drugs, pistol, taser in Sfakianakis’ car

An Athens court on Monday gave pop singer Notis Sfakianakis until Wednesday to prepare his defense after he was arrested on Sunday evening on charges of possessing a small quantity of cocaine and an unlicensed pistol.



He was arrested in the southern Athens suburb of Elliniko during a routine check of his car for compliance with coronavirus restrictions by motorists.



Officers also found a taser in his car.



His lawyer said the license for his pistol had not been renewed due to the coronavirus.



“He owned this weapon for decades for his personal safety,” he said.



Sfakianakis rose to fame in the 1990s and became a controversial pop culture figure after openly expressing support for the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party.