Merkel says ‘not as much progress’ on EU-Turkey relations

German Chancellor Angela Merkel noted on Monday the lack of significant progress in the issues that affect relations between the European Union and Turkey, in view of the European Union leaders' summit in December.

“We have not made as much progress on the EU-Turkey relationship as we wanted,” she told a virtual gathering of members of parliaments' European affairs committees.

In the same videoconference, Merkel said that some member states are growing impatient with the lack of progress in finding a deal between the EU and Britain over Brexit.

While the EU does not want a deal at any price, achieving it would be in everyone's interests, she added.