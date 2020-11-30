85 Covid-19 deaths confirmed as new infections ease

[Reuters]

The number of new infections eased on Monday but deaths and intubations remained high, according to data from Greek health authorities.

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) reported 1,044 new cases, raising the overall count to 105,271.

Of these, just nine related to incoming travelers who were tested at the country’s borders.

Six-hundred patients are intubated in hospitals. Their median age is 65 years and 75.8 pct has an underlying condition or is aged 70 or more. So far, 581 patients have been discharged from ICUs.

Authorities also registered another 85 deaths, bringing the pandemic's toll in Greece to 2,406. Of the deceased, their median age was 80 years and 96.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more.

Since the start of the pandemic in the country, authorities have conducted a total of 2,373,566 PCR tests and 213,194 rapid antigen tests.