Church leader leaves hospital, calls for ‘discipline’ with health rules

Archbishop Ieronymos was released from Athens’ Evangelismos Hospital, where he has been undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

The 82-year-old church leader was admitted to hospital on November 19, a few days after testing positive for the novel coronavirus and coming down with a fever.

His condition has reportedly been stable throughout his stay at the hospital. He had been placed in an augmented care ward as a precaution, doctors said.

“I do not want to hide from you that during my own ordeal I was very scared and in a lot of pain, like all people. Passing the door of Evangelismos Hospital, I was prepared for everything,” he said in a message after leaving the hospital.

“I warmly ask you all once again: respect the rules and measures of the competent health authorities. Limit yourselves, discipline yourselves and protect, with your attitude and behavior, the health and life of yourself and your loved ones and all our fellow human beings,” he added.