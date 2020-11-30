ATHEX: Benchmark adds 29.4% in November

November may have been the month of the second lockdown, but it was also the month of the Greek stock market, as its benchmark rebounded 29.4% over the period and the banks index recorded a rise of almost 70% on a monthly basis. Monday’s session changed little in the month’s statistics, although large trading volume was observed due to index rebalancing.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 736.92 points, a fresh nine-month high, adding 0.04% to Friday’s 736.60 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.01% to close at 1,753.54 points and the mid-cap index slumped 1.39%.

The banks index eased 0.09%, as Alpha earned 1.55% and Piraeus collected 0.90%, while Eurobank lost 1.65% and National slipped 0.20%.

Aegean Air jumped 6.89% and ADMIE Holdings advanced 6.12%, but Viohalco gave up 5.82%.

In total 41 stocks enjoyed gains, 54 suffered losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 209 million euros, up from last Friday’s €91.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.50% to close at 51.90 points.