TV sets at electronics stores may have only been available for window shopping this Black Friday, but despite the forced shutdown of brick-and-mortar shops, this year’s promotional event went rather well, according to surveys, giving the market a desperately needed boost.



Online sales last week were more than double those seen the week before (up by 154%), and online turnover last Friday saw an increase of about 43.6% compared to Black Friday 2019, according to data released on Monday by the Greek Electronic Commerce Association (GRECA).



For the week of November 21-27, the jump amounted to 73.5% year-on-year.