Finance minister welcomes Eurogroup decision on easing public debt

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras on Monday welcomed a decision by a Eurogroup meeting to ease the Greek debt to the tune of 767 million euros.

“The government and its economic team, exploiting the confidence shown by the partners, institutions, markets, investors and credit rating agencies and most of all the Greek society, continue the planning and implementation of policies towards overcoming today’s difficulties with the minimum social and economic consequences, to reorganize our economy and to lay the foundations for a high, sustainable, smart and socially fair growth,” he said in a statement.

The decision for the release of the measures was the result of a positive assessment by European institutions on Greece, Staikouras said, adding that this is tranche raises the country’s cash reserves by 2.05 billion euros.