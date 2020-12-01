Shipping minister transferred to ICU for Covid-19 treatment

[ANA-MPA]

Doctors treating Shipping Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis for Covid-19 at the Greek capital’s Evangelismos Hospital on Tuesday transferred the government official to intensive care for “precautionary reasons.”

The decision was taken after the minister’s oxygen levels dropped, though his condition has not required that he be intubated, sources at the ministry have said.

Plakiotakis was admitted to Evangelismos on Saturday after testing positive for the novel coronavirus last Tuesday.