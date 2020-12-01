Cold snap sends temperatures plunging in northern Greece

A swimmer braves the chilly weather in Kalamaki, southern Athens, on Tuesday. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

A cold snap that swept across Greece in the early hours of Tuesday sent temperatures in the north of the country plunging to -8 degrees Celsius in Florina and -4 in Kozani, the National Observatory’s Meteo weather service reported.

Crete and the islands of the Sporades in the western Aegean, meanwhile, were hit by heavy showers, with precipitation levels reaching 58 centimeters in Alikianos in Hania and 32 centimeters in Glossa on the isle of Skopellos.

Meteo forecast similar conditions on Wednesday, with widespread showers in many parts of the country, but especially in Crete and the islands of the Ionian, which have been slammed by several tough weather fronts in recent months, including cyclone Ianos in September. Eastern Thessaly and the Peloponnese should also prepare for wet weather, while some snow is likely in the highlands of northern and northwestern Greece.

Temperatures on Wednesday are seen ranging from 1-9 Celsius in the north, 7-14C in central and southern parts, 9-16C in the west, 11-17 Celsius in the islands of the Cyclades and Crete, and 6-18 Celsius in the eastern Aegean and Dodecanese islands.

Winds will be northerly in the Aegean at speeds of 4-5 Beaufort, though the Ionian will have southeasterlies of 5-6 Beaufort, reaching 7 Beaufort in parts.

In Athens, skies will be overcast on Wednesday and temperatures will range from a nighttime low of 8 degrees Celsius to a comfortable daytime high of 13 Celsius in the city center, with the northern suburbs feeling the chill at two to three degrees lower.

Clouds in Thessaloniki are also likely to bring rain on Wednesday, while temperatures in the northern port city will be a bracing 6-9 degrees Celsius.