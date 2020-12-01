Arrest in murder of Santorini hotel owner

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a hotel owner on the popular holiday island of Santorini last week.



The charred body of the hotelier was found by firefighters putting out a blaze in a part of the hotel last Friday.



The case was investigated by local police as well as officers of the Attica homicide prosecution division and the Attica forensic unit, as there were indications that the hotelier’s death was the result of a criminal act.



Following investigations and the examination of witnesses, the 20-year-old Albanian national was arrested as a suspect in the case and reportedly admitted to the crime.



According to reports, the suspect stated that he had worked at the hotel and that the owner owed him an amount of 150-200 euros.



The same reports said that when he demanded the money, a physical altercation ensued, which ultimately led to the hotelier’s death.



The 20-year-old allegedly claimed that the owner of the hotel attacked him with an iron rod.



He also reportedly said that he set him on fire to hide his traces.