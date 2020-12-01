Alexi Giannoulias suggests may run for Illinois secretary of state

Greek-American Alexi Giannoulias, former state treasurer and Democratic nominee for US Senator, has suggested he may run for the Illinois Secretary of State position that will open up after Jesse White’s retirement in 2022.



“Secretary White is one of the finest public servants I have ever known. His shoes will be near impossible to fill, but if I run, I would work very hard to try and continue his legacy of caring and principled leadership,” Giannoulias said in an interview with Politico Playbook.



“If this [2020] election has shown us anything, it’s that democracy is under siege and Secretaries of State across the country are on the front lines, ensuring that everyone can participate freely and fairly in elections,” he said.



According to the report, Giannoulas is said to have met with White to seek the latter’s endorsement.