111 Covid-19 deaths reported and 2,199 new infections

The number of new SARS-CoV-2 cases rose again on Tuesday with 2,199 infections reported from 1,044 on Monday.

Of these new cases, 25 were reported at the country’s entry points.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 107,470, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin.

Another 111 patients with Covid-19 died bringing the overall number of fatalities to 2,517.

Five-hundred and ninety-six patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 597 have left ICU.

Authorities have conducted 2,394,598 PCR tests and 223,085 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.