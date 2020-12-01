BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Central Bank of Cyprus governor tests positive for Covid-19

Constantinos Herodotou, the governor of Cyprus’ central bank and a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank, has tested positive for Covid-19, he said.

Writing on his Twitter account, Herodotou said he had self-isolated and was working from home.

He tested positive after contact tracing, he said.

