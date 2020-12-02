With the goal of attracting big international film productions to Greece, an amendment will soon make its way to Parliament which will modify legislation regarding the cash rebate investment tool.

More specifically, the amendment seeks to provide incentives to major film companies by making them eligible for a rebate from the state to the tune of 40% of total expenditure, seen covering the fees for the actors, director and film crews.

However, the plan, which is backed by the Digital Policy Ministry and the National Center of Audiovisual Media and Communication (EKOME), has drawn the reaction of associations of film professionals, who have expressed concern that the cost of these incentives may be to the detriment of funding to the local industry, and could slow down the development of Greek cinema, which has been strengthened in recent years by the existing legislation.