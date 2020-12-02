Winter landscapes usher in festive season

The Parabolic Light Cloud installation by Peruvian Renzo B. Lariviere and Australian Simone Chua, founders of the amigo & amigo interactive lighting and design studio, illuminates the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens. The two artists created a spiral of a thousand lights, seeking to capture intense emotions such as love and sadness. The installation located in the Dome at the Labyrinth was illuminated on Tuesday together with the SNFCC’s impressive Christmas decorations and the other lighting installations and sculptures in the Park by leading international artists. [Nikos Karanikolas]