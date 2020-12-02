Turkey has been engaging in a public diplomacy campaign in a bid to avoid European sanctions over its behavior in the Eastern Mediterranean. Greece must not take comfort in the righteousness of its cause.

Seen from an outside perspective, even if we are talking about Greece’s European partners, Greek-Turkish disputes may look like an annoying quarrel in which both sides have legitimate grievances.

Athens needs to use all means at its disposal in order to convey the reality about what is at stake in its dispute with Ankara, including about what is understood here as self-evident facts.