[Alexandros Beltes/ANA-MPA]

Despite the expectations of health experts, coronavirus cases and deaths remained high on Tuesday, putting discussions about a gradual easing of the lockdown on hold.

More specifically, 2,199 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease and 111 deaths were reported. Most of the new cases reported on Tuesday were again in Thessaloniki (538), ahead of the Attica region (413). Epidemiological levels also remained high in Larissa (112 new cases), Pella (85), Drama (81), Xanthi (72), Magnesia (70) and Imathia (66).

However, a message of optimism was sent out on Tuesday by Sotiris Tsiodras, infectious diseases professor at Athens University and the head of the Healthy Ministry’s Committee of Experts for the new coronavirus.

“We will win. Because as humanity we have learned to win. We already have optimistic data from vaccines. There is definitely light at the end of the tunnel as long as we have solidarity, respect for each other and move forward together,” he said during an online event organized by the Greek association of people living with HIV, Positive Voice, at the Onassis Foundation.

Moderate optimism also stems from the fact that the number of intubations has stopped rising and appeared to be on a slightly downward trend over the last two days. The number of intubated patients was at 596 patients on Tuesday, compared to 600 on Monday and 603 last Sunday.

However, the pressure remains intense on hospitals around the country and mainly in northern Greece. Although there was a slight decrease in the rate of new admissions to hospitals in the northern port city, the situation remains marginal with regard to ICU capacities.

The same holds true for neighboring regional units in northern Greece, with many hospitals having exhausted their ICU capacities.