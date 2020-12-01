ATHEX: NBG leads main stock index higher

The Greek stock market saw in the month of December with another session of robust growth on Tuesday, driven by the four systemic banks. The better-than-expected third-quarter results posted by National Bank gave the credit sector that extra push, which also took daily turnover well beyond the 100-million-euro mark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 758.22 points, adding 2.89% to Monday’s 736.92 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 3.07% to close at 1,807.32 points.

The banks index soared 9.94%, with National jumping 15.36%, Alpha earning 9.97%, Piraeus growing 7.14% and Eurobank grabbing 7%.

There were gains for most blue chips, led by Motor Oil (up 6.63%), Lamda Development (up 5.74%), Hellenic Petroleum (4.28) and Hellenic Exchanges (3.79%). Aegean Air conceded 2.44% and Sarantis gave up 1.71%.

In total 85 stocks registered growth, 25 sustained losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €140.2 million, down from Monday’s €209 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.67% to 52.25 points.