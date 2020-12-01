BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Stournaras: Annual growth rate of 3.5% is feasible

The new lockdown is expected to continue to hurt the country’s economic activity in the fourth quarter, and any forecasts are exceptionally difficult, as the economy hinges too much on the course of the pandemic, Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras said on Tuesday.

Addressing the "Greek Economic Summit: Forging Ahead in Challenging Times," organized by the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, the central banker added however that an average growth rate of 3.5% per annum in the next decade is no pie in the sky, given also the sum of resources to flow in from the EU structural funds and Next Generation EU, totaling 72 billion euros.

