At least 32 migrants rescued off Lesvos

At least 32 migrants have been rescued from a boat off the Greek island of Lesvos since the incident was first reported on Wednesday morning, authorities said.



The operation, east of the Aegean island close to Turkey, was still in progress.



Two Greek coast guard boats, one Frontex (the European Union’s border monitoring agency) vessel and a military helicopter were taking part in the operation.



There was no information on how many people had originally been on board and whether there were people still missing.