NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

USS Donald Cook enters the Aegean Sea

TAGS: US, Security

The US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook has begun its southbound transit to the Mediterranean Sea after completing a patrol in the Black Sea in support of NATO allies and partners.

“Welcome to the Aegean #USSDonaldCook,” America’s ambassador to Athens Geoffrey R. Pyatt tweeted Wednesday.

The ship entered the Black Sea on November 23 to conduct maritime security operations in support of regional stability. It marked the seventh time a US Navy ship visited the Black Sea since the beginning of 2020.

The last vessel to visit the region was USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) in September.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.