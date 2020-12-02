USS Donald Cook enters the Aegean Sea

The US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook has begun its southbound transit to the Mediterranean Sea after completing a patrol in the Black Sea in support of NATO allies and partners.



“Welcome to the Aegean #USSDonaldCook,” America’s ambassador to Athens Geoffrey R. Pyatt tweeted Wednesday.



The ship entered the Black Sea on November 23 to conduct maritime security operations in support of regional stability. It marked the seventh time a US Navy ship visited the Black Sea since the beginning of 2020.



The last vessel to visit the region was USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) in September.