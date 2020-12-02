NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
4.5-magnitude earthquake recorded in central Greece

An earthquake with preliminary magnitude 4.5 struck near Thiva in central Greece on Wednesday.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake occurred at 12.54 p.m. local time, 11 kilometers east of Thiva, at a depth of 5 kilometers.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury from the quake which was reportedly felt in the capital, Athens.

